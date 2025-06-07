Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCCXU) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCCXUGet Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCCXU opened at $10.40 on Friday.

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

