Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $8.37. Cineplex shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 20,414 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cineplex in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPXGF

Cineplex Trading Up 0.7%

About Cineplex

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.