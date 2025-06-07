Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,168 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

ISEP stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.