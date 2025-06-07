Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOCT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of IOCT opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

