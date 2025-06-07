Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $620.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

