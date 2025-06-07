Citadel Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

