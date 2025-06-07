Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Separately, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VNSE opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.99. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

About Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent narrow fund of US large- and mid-cap stocks that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

