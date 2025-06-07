Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (BATS:HELX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (BATS:HELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELX opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.11. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $33.98.

Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (HELX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Genomics index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global equity securities of companies relevant to genomic discovery. HELX was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

