Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,362 First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $399.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.66.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

