Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000.
AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $126.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. The company has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99.
AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Company Profile
The AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF (SURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks selected using a proprietary model that follows insider buying and stock buyback strategies. SURE was launched on Sep 1, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.