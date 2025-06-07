Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $126.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. The company has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF (SURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks selected using a proprietary model that follows insider buying and stock buyback strategies. SURE was launched on Sep 1, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

