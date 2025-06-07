Citigroup Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $28.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,188 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $518,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,718,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

