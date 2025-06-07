City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 364.10 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 361 ($4.88). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 369 ($4.99), with a volume of 42,853 shares changing hands.
City of London Investment Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 364.10. The stock has a market cap of £178.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.
City of London Investment Group Company Profile
The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than City of London Investment Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.