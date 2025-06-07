CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 123,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in CleanSpark by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CleanSpark by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.