Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cloud Peak Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 106,200 shares changing hands.
Cloud Peak Energy Trading Up 9.4%
Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile
Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.
