Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average of $127.31. Cloudflare has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $181.81.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $249,010.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,545,250.75. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,229,840. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,368 shares of company stock worth $74,642,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,011,000 after buying an additional 538,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,661 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

