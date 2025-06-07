CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
CMG Holdings Group Trading Up 10.0%
About CMG Holdings Group
CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment industries in the United States. It operates through XA The Experiential Agency, Inc; and CMG Holding Group segments.
