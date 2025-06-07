Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.50 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

