Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

