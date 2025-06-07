Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells $3,582,000.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,196,994.96. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.75%.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 20.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

