Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.93. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 524,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,805 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

