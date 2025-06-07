Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.93. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
