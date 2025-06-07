Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,319 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $168,877,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5%

Conagra Brands stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

