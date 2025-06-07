Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Shares of COO stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

