Copley Financial Group Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Copley Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

