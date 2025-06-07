Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CEO Sells $3,314,400.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,901,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458,477.10. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.22. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CORT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.