Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100,102 shares in the company, valued at $23,794,155.66. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,270,000 after buying an additional 6,819,406 shares during the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $86,498,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,736,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

