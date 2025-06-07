CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 184.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 380.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $106,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,519 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,406.50. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,553,561.13. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $109.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 1.02. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

