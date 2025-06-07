Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Coupang Stock Down 0.3%

Coupang stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Coupang’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,709,697 shares of company stock worth $791,138,311. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Coupang by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

