Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $9.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on COUR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,010,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $7,764,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $8,710,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,969 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $6,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Coursera Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.38. Coursera has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.74.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
