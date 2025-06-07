CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11,109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,308 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CRH by 553.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 21.2% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 284,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 193,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

CRH Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $92.53 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.79.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.