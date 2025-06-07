Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 16,944.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

