CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $4,890,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,500. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $4,294,500.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total transaction of $985,218.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $468.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.18 and its 200 day moving average is $388.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 918.47, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $491.20.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.43.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

