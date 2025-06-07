CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $371.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.43.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $468.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 918.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.18 and a 200 day moving average of $388.02. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,500. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,872,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.