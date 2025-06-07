D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NRXP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.01.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 185,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 180,229 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

