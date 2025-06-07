DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,863,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in EVI Industries by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 185,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in EVI Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter valued at $268,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

