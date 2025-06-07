Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $6.82. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 9,188 shares changing hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Down 4.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

