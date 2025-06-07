David M. Obstler Sells 35,016 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,298. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Datadog stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 239.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.53. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Datadog by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Datadog by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 1.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

