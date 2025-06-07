Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 4th

Onsemi, GE Aerospace, and Boeing are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, and support military equipment, weapons systems, and related technologies for government and allied forces. Their performance is closely tied to defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory policies. Investors often view them as relatively stable due to long-term government contracts and sustained demand for national security capabilities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Onsemi stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. 14,264,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.17. 2,167,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $252.56.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $215.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.47.

