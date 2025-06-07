Delta Air Lines Q1 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 124,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 73,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,397,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 67,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

