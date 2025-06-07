denkapparat Operations GmbH Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Stock Up 1.6%
AAPL stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.02.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
