Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.5%

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.43 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.9731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

