Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

DLTR opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $112.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,648,000 after purchasing an additional 389,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,230 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,238 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

