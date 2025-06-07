Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. The trade was a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $4,631,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

