DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleDown Interactive were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of DDI stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.38 and a quick ratio of 21.25. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

