Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several research firms have commented on DRVN. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Driven Brands Trading Up 4.6%

DRVN stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 459.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $15,892,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,905,000 after acquiring an additional 457,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $7,167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 416,744 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

