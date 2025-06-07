Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Position Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $512.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.30 and a beta of 1.00. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.80, for a total value of $2,350,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $2,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $21,474. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,833 shares of company stock valued at $29,006,319. 15.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.29.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

