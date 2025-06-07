Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

LLY stock opened at $770.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $770.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $729.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

