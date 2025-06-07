Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Get Embraer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ERJ

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Embraer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,313,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.