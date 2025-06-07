EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,109,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 960,577 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,958,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,066,000 after acquiring an additional 581,493 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

