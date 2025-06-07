Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 2,050.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ennis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ennis by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 423.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 5,253 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $95,026.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,238.06. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

