Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 31,373.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.38% of Enpro worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Enpro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 964,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,947,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,825,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,719,000 after purchasing an additional 101,257 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Enpro Stock Up 1.7%

NPO stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $214.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.23 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.